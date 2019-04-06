Greggs recalls product

Greggs has in the last 24 hours issued a recall on one of its products because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The product, a 16 pack of frozen Mini Sausage Rolls, is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs bakeries in towns across the south.

The Food Standards Agency issued the recall notice yesterday.

A spokesperson said “Greggs is recalling its frozen Mini Sausage Rolls (16 Pack) because they may contain small pieces of plastic. The presence of plastic could present a choking hazard, makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk. This product is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs.”

The 433g packs have the batch code 18334 and is best before November 30 2019

No other Greggs products are known to be affected.

The spokesperson said, “Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

A Greggs spokesperson said, “This does not affect any of our freshly baked savoury products in our Greggs shops or other Greggs products sold at Iceland.”