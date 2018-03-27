Greenhouse given full charity status

Alexandra Park (Hastings) Greenhouse Group have announced that they have been awarded full charity status and can now move forward with plans to restore the last remaining greenhouse in the park for community use.

To celebrate, Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group (APGG) volunteers have laid a new paved floor in part of the greenhouse which APGG Chair Linda Pearson says will make it safer and aesthetically more appealing for visitors, adding: “APGG have paid for the flooring with funds raised from selling community donated plants throughout the year.

“A big thank-you goes out to all those who have supported the group, volunteering to help and donating plants.”

“A recent £300 donation from Hastings and St Leonards Muffin Club covered the cost of decking for the central horticultural staging making a larger area to grow and display plants.

“On Easter Sunday (April 1) 11-4pm, a plant stall will be held near Cafe in The Park.

“The greenhouse will also be open decorated for spring, featuring an Easter themed tombola stall and a good selection of colourful bedding plants all ready to be planted up in your garden and window boxes.”

“Why not hop along and support this blossoming community charity.”

APGG’s charity number is: 1177523. Visit https://www.greenhousealexpark.com

