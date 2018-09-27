Green Day musical to mark Congress Theatre reopening

To mark the reopening of the Congress Theatre, the venue has announced a host of the UK’s biggest plays including the Green Day musical, American Idiot.

As the refurbishment of the theatre reaches the final stages, tickets are going on sale tomorrow (September 28) for Green Day’s explosive Tony award-winning rock musical American Idiot and British comedy stalwart Jasper Carrot OBE.

Tickets will also go on sale on Monday October 1 for West End smash The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong.

American Idiot is set to run from May 21 to May 25 and Jasper Carrot’s show will be on May 10.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery will run from April 16 to April 20.

Following two critically acclaimed and celebrated West End runs and a sell-out UK Tour, Green Day’s American Idiot returns to the UK to mark the show’s tenth anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Grammy award-winning album.

Winner of two Tony awards and the 2010 Grammy award winner for best musical show album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world.

The show which premiered in 2009 features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong.

This story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society and government has never been more current; particularly with the modern parallels in the USA where school children have mobilised to form a campaign for gun law reform.

The musical’s hit songs include Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and the blockbuster title track American Idiot.

Also included are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release 21st Century Breakdown, and an unreleased love song, When It’s Time.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, sees the return of Mischief Theatre, the company behind shows Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Play that Goes Wrong which both sold out on previous visits to Eastbourne.

The caper has been wowing the West End since 2016 where it’s received rave reviews and it comes to the Congress Theatre on its first UK tour.

Jasper Carrott OBE is returning to his roots – back on tour doing what he does best after a five decade career littered with TV smash hits.

In this production he joins best friend Bev Bevan, the legendary drummer and founding member of ELO and The Move, for an evening of music from across the decades and lots of laughter.

Other shows due to play at the newly refurbished Congress Theatre which have been announced and are on sale include: comedian Dara O’Briain (March 28), West End hit Rock of Ages (April 8-13), Madagascar – The Musical (May 14-18), Dirty Dancing (July 15-20) and family musical Annie (August 13-17).

To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk where you can print tickets at home and choose a seat based on the view it offers.

