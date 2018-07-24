Great new poster for the Old Town Bike Race marks 30 years of event

A bike race in memory of Hastings fisherman Jimmy Read is marking its 30 year anniversary this year.

The Jimmy Read Memorial Bike Race is a timed challenge which involves climbing Crown Lane on an old bike from a standing start.

It takes place on Tuesday July 31 and is one of the highlights of the Old Town Carnival.

Hastings fisherman and boy ashore Jimmy was killed while working on the beach during the Great Hurricane on 1987 after being hit by flying debris.

Jim had always steadfastly refused suggestions to get a motorbike claiming there was no point as he could get anywhere he wanted on his old butcher’s bike.

He was challenged by a friend to ride up Crown Lane, while staying on the saddle and with a £10 note under him. Jimmy won his bet.

Jimmy’s Friend Peter Trickett came up with the idea of the bike race a year after his death.

Each year a special poster is designed for the Bike Race and after 30 years have become very collectable.

This year’s 30th anniversary poster has been designed by 14 year old Hastings girl Tabatha Scarlett White, whose parents trade in George Street, in the Old Town.

Tabatha proudly displayed her work and commented: “I would like to ride the bike but my dad said maybe next year.”

This year’s Bike Ride also has limited edition t-shirts, but people will have to be quick as there are only 30 available.

The event is sponsored by the Crown pub in All Saints Street and Skinners Sheds.

The gentleman winner last year was Zach Hewitt while the lady winner was Amanda Porter.

The race takes place on Tuesday from 5.30pm - 8pm.

Anyone is welcome to take part in the race. Just turn up and make a donation to the starter. It is not advisable to bring dogs to this event and young children should be under the supervision of adults. Please give generously to the “bucket rattlers” collecting for local charities and good causes.

Old Town Week starts this weekend (Saturday July 28 and Sunday 29) with the Beach Concert. For full details visit www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk.