Granite mountain arrives in Hastings

Holiday-makers enjoyed an unexpected spectacle on Thursday when a huge ship arrived in Hastings to deliver 3,500 tonnes of Cornish granite.

The rock will be used to strengthen the harbour arm as part of improvements to the town’s sea defences. The harbour arm works cost around £2m, and are part of a £3m scheme funded by the Environment Agency.

Kevin Boorman, from Hastings Borough Council said: “The work has been underway since May, but up to now a smaller barge has been used. Thursday is the first time we’ve used a larger, 5,000 tonne capacity, vessel, the Selina, which delivered 3,500 tonnes of Cornish granite. This brings the amount delivered so far to around 13,500 tonnes, out of a total of 24,000 tonnes expected.”

The granite blocks are unloaded at high tide, and a digger is then used at low tide to manoeuvre the individual rocks into place on the harbour.

The work is being managed for Hastings Borough Council by the East Kent Engineering Partnership, part of Canterbury City Council. J T Mackley & Co Ltd are the main contractor, Ovenden Earthmoving Company Ltd the specialist rock-moving subcontractor.

Pictures by Sid Saunders.