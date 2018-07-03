Graduates will help to change lives

Graduating students insisted they were committed to making changes that would benefit others at their recent leavers ceremony.

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman presented certificates and awards to the graduating students at Pestalozzi International Village in Sedlescombe, near Hastings, and encouraged them to be proud of their achievements.

Pestalozzi 1 SUS-180207-114317001

He said they had all made extraordinary personal journeys and urged them to build on these foundations and to always remember to help others to make their own journeys to achieve.

Huw was speaking at the annual ceremony held to honour the academic and personal achievements of the Pestalozzi students, who have completed their A-Level studies at Sussex Coast College, Hastings and Claremont Senior School, Bodiam.

Guest speaker, Jamie Bedwell, Sussex triathlete and Olympic hopeful said he was looking forward to the changes in the world the students would create.

Students told guests at the ceremony that the two years they had spent at Pestalozzi were completely life-changing.

Samikshya Dhami, from Nepal, said: “We are at a significant point in our lives, we are about to face the ‘real world’. To all of you who have believed in the ethos of Pestalozzi and supported us, I assure you that in the future, there will be a return to your investment. Your investment will take forms of charities, projects, leaders, scientists, new discoveries, and the effect will multiply to reach even more people and it will go on and on.”

Ruramai Chivasa, 19, spoke about the project she will be working on when she returns home to Zimbabwe. She has raised £1,780 to make reusable sanitary towels to help young disadvantaged women over come barriers to attending school.

Bhutanese student Nidup Dorji has raised funding to support a project back in Bhutan. He explained that he is returning home to spend a year building a much-needed toilet block for monks in a remote Buddhist monastery.

Susan Walton, Chief Executive Officer, spoke about the benefits that come from embracing difference and diversity and how far the ripples created by each Pestalozzi student spread. She added that Pestalozzi’s inspirational graduating students were well placed to break down barriers and bring about change.

Sue also noted that Pestalozzi itself is undergoing change and will be leaving the Sedlescombe site in August 2019. She said “We are of course sad to be going but we are also excited at the prospect of working more closely with our internationally-based sister organisation Pestalozzi World.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)