Golden girl Kate receives award

Local girl Kate Young was presented with her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. along with team mate, Charlie Bruton.

This is one of Kate’s biggest personal achievements to date with the award demanding dedication, confidence and self-belief over a five year period,

Kate Gold Award 1 SUS-180629-101653001

During the process Kate supported various Beaver and Cub Scout meetings at 1st Little Common Scouts, including camps and activity days. For her residential week Kate helped at Soul Survivor, testing her skills to the max in the Kids crèche.

For her skills aspect Kate worked on and achieved ABRSM grades 5,6 and 8 for clarinet and piano, as well as improving her musicianship skills by being involved in orchestras and ensembles in both Bexhill and University, which included learning new instruments.

Last Summer Kate and five others completed their final expedition in Dartmoor, after a practice expedition in the Brecon Beacons. Despite thick fog and wet weather conditions, they managed to walk over 90km during the 4 day hike. It required team-work and determination to accomplish. Fire lighting skills came to fore to dry off soaking wet clothing each day.

Kate highly recommends doing the Award and said: “It’s been the best experience in my life thus far and has developed my personality, confidence and drive to succeed.”

Kate would like to thank the leaders at Invicta for their support and patience during the last 5 years and their dedication to give up their own time, especially during lengthy expeditions.

