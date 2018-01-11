Go yellow to help support hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is inviting friends, families, nurseries, local groups, schools, colleges and businesses throughout Hastings and Rother to help them to raise awareness of the services they provide by taking part in this year’s Yellow Week, which runs from Monday February 5 - Sunday 11.

So whether it’s a yellow themed dress-up day, a yellow cake sale, a yellow cocktail/mocktail party, raffle, sponsored silence, or even a sponsored yellow beard competition, there’s plenty of ways for everyone to get involved and raise vital funds for the Hospice.

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser, James Bacon, said’; “Last year we supported 1,148 patients, their families and friends throughout Hastings and Rother who are affected by life-limiting illnesses and supported 256 people through our confidential Bereavement Service. We have to fundraise over £10,000 every day to continue our work and provide the specialist palliative care that our community relies on, so every donation however large or small is so special.”

If you would like to get involved in this year’s Yellow Week, call James on 01424 456381 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.