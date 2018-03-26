Girl raises hundreds for hospice with hair cut

An 11-year-old girl has raised hundreds of pounds for St Michael’s Hospice by having her long locks chopped off.

Rihanna Leach raised more than £740 for the hospice, in memory of her nanny Lorraine and her brother-in-law Paul, who were both lost to cancer in the past five years.

Rihanna's hair after the chop SUS-180326-112922001

Rihanna’s other nanny Wendy is also receiving treatment at the hospice after an operation following a brain tumour.

Rihanna, who attends Hollington Primary Academy, also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rihanna-leach.