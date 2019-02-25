Gin Festival taking place at Hastings and Bexhill Wetherspoons

Fancy sampling an English marmalade gin? If so then head to the John Logie Baird in Hastings or Picture Playhouse, in Bexhill, Wetherspoons pubs which have a Gin Festival running until Sunday March 3.

The festival gins include; Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, Adnams Copper House Pink Gin, Didsbury Gin Raspberry & Elderflower, Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur, Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and The Lakes Damson Gin Liqueur.

All of the ginsare served in a Copa de Balon glass, which is bulbous in shape, like a balloon, and is perfect for drinking gin and tonic.

Wetherspoon’s Marketing Assistant, Jen Swindells, said: “The festival will showcase some wonderful gins from across Britain.

“They have not previously been available in the pub and I am sure that our customers will enjoy drinking them.”

Tasting notes on all of the gins plus guidance on the best mixers for each gin will be available in the pub, or can be downloaded from the Wetherspoons web site at www.jdwetherspoon.com.

