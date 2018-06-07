Gin and rum lovers in for treat

Sussex Coast College at Hastings plays host to a Gin and Rum Festival on Saturday

With an explosion of small specialist gin distilleries using everything from samphire, birch sap and hops as flavouring, there has never been a better time to enjoy such an event.

People will be spoiled for choice with over 60 different gins and 60 different rums on offer all easily found in one of the exclusive themed bars on display.

There will be live entertainment as well as talks and masterclasses by producers.

There is an afternoon session, from 12.30pm - 5pm and an evening session from 6.30pm - 11pm.

Drinks are £5 each (purchased tokens) with mixer/tonic and the event is for over 18s only.

Tickets are £10 for each session from www.eventbrite.co.uk.