Gin and Rum Festival set to return to Hastings

The UK’s first Gin and Rum Festival tour will make a welcome return to Hastings later this year.

The festival features more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums for guests to explore and enjoy, across a range of themed bars.

The event will be staged at East Sussex College Hastings, Station Approach, on Saturday, June 8.

Aside from tipples to tempt the tastebuds, there will also be a variety of street food on offer, all of which can be enjoyed alongside some live entertainment.

There will also be a series of talks and master classes from gin and rum producers

While the event takes place over one day, there are two sessions – one from 12.30pm to 5pm, and another from 6.30pm until 11pm.

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua, said: “I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival.

“We have had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 cities. It is a great pleasure to bring the festival to East Sussex College, along with 30 other cities across the UK in 2019.

The ticket price of £13.34 will include a Copa glass, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel and the all-important Gin and Rum bible, featuring information on all the drinks the festival has to offer.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ginandrumfestival.com for over 18s only.

For more information about the event, email info@ginandrumfestival.com.

