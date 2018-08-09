Giant rainforest mural in St Leonards

Two brothers have painted a giant mural in St Leonards depicting a tropical rainforest.

Lawrence Hosannah and his brother Aaron spent a week working on the artwork, which adorns the passageway in King’s Road.

Lawrence said: “My brother and I were commissioned to create a large scale mural in the passageway that connects London Road to King’s Road. We are pretty well-travelled and have created murals and other works of art in places such as New York, Sierra Leone, Zanzibar and beyond.

“My brother and I approached Stephen Burton, owner of The Drug Store in King’s Road, about recreating a full scale rainforest on the side of his business, Stephen liked the idea and funded the mural.

“Coming from a rich Guyanese heritage we thought how incredible it would be to recreate the feeling of being deep in rainforests like the ones found in countries like Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.

“The mural, rendered over a week, entirely with spray paint, showcases a waterfall surrounded by the diverse flora and fauna that keep rainforests brimming with life.

“We also will be including people living in the rainforest gathering food, working, observing the wildlife and being full integrated with the jungle.

“Our intention is to transport anyone who walks through the walkway deep into the rainforest, to make them part of that ecosystem, to experience what it would be like to live there and to also have a moment of relaxation in their daily travels.

“The response has been incredibly supportive, I would say while we were out there working on it no less than 60 people each day stopped to say how much they loved it, commenting they now feel safe to walk through the alley, they love the colours, how it beautifies the area and brings smiles to people in the community. Art can inspire a community to push their own talents, revitalise an area and bring in new business. It’s a win-win situation.

“Our aim is to paint even more beautiful commissioned murals throughout the area, bringing awareness to the other ecosystems of the world, as well as paint unique and inspiring projects.

“We seek to build strong partnerships with people who are serious about expanding art in the area.

“If you would like to see more of our artwork, have ideas or a projects that you would like create in visual art form we can be contacted at www.aaronhosannah.com or instagram @myse_creator.