Get writing for literary festival competition

This year will see the launch of the first ever Hastings Literary Festival, running over three days from August 31.

The Festival, brainchild of two local authors Sam Davey and Marcia Woolf, is holding three writing competitions ahead of the event.

The brief is to write 1,500 words on the theme of Conquest. Interpret that one word as you will. Entries should be submitted via the website www.hastingslitfest.org by no later than June 30.

Prizes include a £200 voucher which can be used for any of Retreat West’s courses, critiques or retreats; a Hastings LitFest short story trophy, a Guest Pass to the whole of Hastings LitFest

2019 and a selection of books signed by authors appearing at this year’s LitFest.

All 20 long-listed entries will receive written feedback by the judge, Amanda Saint of Retreat West.

There’s also a sports journalism competition, with categories for under and over 18s, and a crime novel competition.

Details of the competitions, plus details of all the LitFest events including writers’ workshops, plays, author talks, films and much more can be found on the website, where you can also purchase tickets.

The Festival already has the support of the Catherine Cookson Charitable Trust and a number of local companies and organisations.

If you or your organisation would also like to become involved in the Festival as a sponsor, email your contact name and number to info@hastingslitfest.org.