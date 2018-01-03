Get set for the Hastings’ Dolly Dash

Calling all runners, New Year’s resolution fitness fans and those willing to embark on a challenge for a good cause and join the Hastings Half Marathon Dolly Dash.

Local bookgifting charity, Imagine Nation is appealing for runners to sign up to the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday, March 18 and raise funds to provide books to local children.

Founder of Imagination Library, the iconic Dolly Parton

Last year 18 people ran the half-marathon in support of Imagine Nation. Charity founder, Annalise Elam, says they are grateful to all the runners who took part last year. “Thanks to their efforts we started our second book-gifting project providing books to pre-school children via The Fellowship of St Nicholas,” she said.

“Each child receives one book a month posted through their door from the age of 0-5 years old. The aim is for every child to build their own personal library. The greater the number of books owned by a child, the better they will do at school. We want our local children to excel at school and secure good jobs.”

Imagine Nation is affiliated with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Dolly Parton started Imagination Library in her home town of Tennessee, USA in 1995 when she realised she could help local children have a better start in life simply by giving them books.

Anyone aged 16 and over who raise more than £160 for Imagine Nation in the 2018 Hastings Half Marathon will have the registration fee refunded. Young people aged 9-16 who raise £60 in the mini run receive a £10 book token. For more information email: books@imagine-nation.uk, visit: www.imagine-nation.uk or Facebook: Imagine Nation East Sussex