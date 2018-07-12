Get ready for Hastings Pirate Day

Tens of thousands of swashbuckling seadogs and buccaneers are set to descend on the town this Sunday (July 15) as the hugely popular Pirate Day festivities get under way.

A whole array of activities are on offer for visitors and residents alike.

Hastings Pirate Day 2017. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-170717-074336001

Highlights include a procession through the Old Town, called Parade of the Kraken, live music and plenty of family fun.

Roger Crouch, the man behind Pirate Day, said: “I am looking forward to a great Pirate Day. There will be activities in the town centre, Priory Meadow, Pelham Beach and the Old Town. I am very proud of Hastings Pirate Day and it is remarkable we are embarking on our ninth year and sixth year of still holding the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of pirates set in 2012. Thanks to all those businesses that have supported Pirate Day this year. We wish everyone a great and safe day.”

The procession in the Old Town starts at 2pm in the High Street and will head north before going through The Bourne, down All Saints Street and finishing at Winkle Island. At Butlers Gap in George Street an interactive pirate show by the Legend Quest School of Wizards takes place at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. Stunt action sword fighting will be held at 1pm in George Street.

The Stade Open Space will transform into the Cannibal and Pirate Village, with Blackbeard’s Market being held all day.

Pelham Beach features real cannon demonstrations from noon and an attempt to create the world’s biggest pirate flag.

Priory Meadow is hosting pirate-themed activities on Sunday between 10am and 4pm. Activities include an interactive bucking crocodile, face painting and craft station.

Official Pirate Day t-shirts are on sale with all profits helping to fund the event.

Visit ‘Hastings Pirate Day Sunday 15 July 2018’ on Facebook for more information.