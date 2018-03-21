Get out the thinking caps to enter charity quiz

The Rotary Club of Senlac and the Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance will be holding a Quiz Night at the Little Common Community Centre on Friday, April 20.

Teams of up to six people are invited to take part in the quiz. Starting at 6.30pm for 7pm the cost is £7.50 per person which includes a ploughmans, but competitors must take along their own drink and glasses.

Profits from the evening will be shared between the Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance and the Rotary Club’s Charitable Trust which helps out local good causes.

Tickets are available from Glyn on 01424 214050 or Caroline on 01424 401402.

Spaces are likely to fill up quickly so anyone interested in taking part need to book as soon as possible.

For more information about Rotary contact the Senlac Rotary Secretary, Mike Styles, on 01424 843955 or visit the web-site at: www.senlacrotary.org.uk