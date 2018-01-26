Get involved with the Country Park

The Friends of Hastings Country Park have a number of events planned throughout the year.

Hastings Country Park was formed in 1974 and covers 660 acres between the East Hill, Fairlight and Pett, with sandstone cliffs, glens covered with gorse and trees, footpaths and nature trails.

The Friends of the Country Park have an aim to ‘protect, promote and enhance the natural environment of the reserve and to encourage others to join them in the work’.

Their first event of the year takes place on Saturday February 17 when Nick Dent gives a talk entitled ‘Holman Hunt and Friends: Clive Vale and the Country Park’.

On Saturday March 17 there will be an opportunity to learn more about recent discoveries by Hastings Area Archaeological Research Group, within the country park.

Both takes place at All Saints Church Hall, All Saints Street, Hastings, at 10.30am and last for approximately two hours. Admission is £4 or free for Friends of the Country Park.

For more information call Jill Howell on 01424 815256 or visit the website www. friendsof hastingscountrypark.org.

Membership of the Friends costs £10 a year and the subscription year runs from June 1 - May 31. Members can enjoy walks and talks for free and receive an online magazine.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your (paper title) simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)