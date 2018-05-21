Get active on bike or foot by taking part in 2018’s Beat the Street game

Beat the Street – the walking and cycling game that encourages schools, businesses and community groups to get more active in their community – is back.

Running from June 6 to July 25, Beat the Street will see towns and villages in East Sussex turned into a massive game where players can earn points and prizes for themselves and their team by exploring their area on foot or by bicycle.

During this free challenge, close to 500 sensors called Beat Boxes will appear on lampposts across East Sussex.

Players can pick up a Beat the Street card and map at their local library, leisure centre or selected pharmacies and start to play the game by swiping as many Beat Boxes as possible to earn points and win prizes.

Teams across the county will be competing against each other to see who can travel the furthest.

Players can create their own teams with their friends or colleagues or register to join the existing team of a local school, community group or workplace to be in with a chance of winning hundreds of pounds worth of sport and fitness vouchers.

Last year, more than 42,000 people from across East Sussex walked, ran and cycled 230,000 miles in seven weeks. This year the organisers behind Beat the Street are promising that the game will be even bigger. Engagement coordinators will be out and about in Bexhill-on-Sea, Hastings, Hailsham, Eastbourne, St Leonards-on-Sea, Peacehaven and Newhaven, to get even more people involved than last year. In addition, due to popular demand, the game will be coming to new areas including Pevensey, Robertsbridge, Ticehurst, and Ringmer.

Beat the Street is funded by NHS Hastings and Rother CCG, NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG and East Sussex Public Health.

Dr Martin Writer, chair of NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG, said, “It’s fantastic to be bringing Beat the Street back to East Sussex for a second year, providing local residents with a fun opportunity to make physical activity a part of daily life. ”

To find out more about Beat the Street and enter a team visit beatthestreet.me/eastsussex or email team.eastsussex@beatthestreet.me.