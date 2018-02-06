Generous donation Rotary Club helps fund playground project

The Rotary Club of St Leonards-on-Sea has donated £400 to Glyne Gap School, in Bexhill, to help fund the school’s playground improvement project.

President Fran Craig and Immediate Past President, Ian Butters, went along to Glyne Gap School, on February 1 to present Jo Douch, and some of the students, with the cheque which was gratefully received. Glyne Gap is a school for pupils ages 2-19 with severe and profound learning disabilities. Many of their pupils have other additional needs including physical, medical, sensory and autistic spectrum condition. It gives its pupils the skills, knowledge and confidence to enable them to gain as much independence as they possibly can.

Picture by Sid Saunders.

