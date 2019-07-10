Gatwick Airport suspends all flights

Gatwick Airport has suspended all flights this evening due to problems with air traffic control.

Flights to and from the major airport have been postponed after an issue with its control tower was announced this evening (July 10).

Gatwick Airport said in a statement at 6.10pm: “Due to an air traffic control systems issue in Gatwick’s control tower, flights remain suspended.

“We are working with ANS, our provider, to rectify this issue as quickly as possible. We apologise and advise passengers to check flight info with your airline.”

Incoming flights are reportedly being diverted to other airports.

This comes after a drone sighting caused chaos for travellers at the airport over the Christmas period.

