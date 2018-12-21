Gatwick Airport closed again due to another drone sighting

Flights at Gatwick Airport have been grounded again due to another drone sighting.

The airport was reopened this morning after flights were grounded for almost 32 hours due to around 50 drone sightings.

Gatwick Airport has been blighted by drone sightings

But, Sussex Police has now confirmed that the airport has been closed again after a further sighting.

A spokesman said: "Gatwick Airport have advised us that airfield operations have been suspended for safety reasons while reports of renewed drone activity are investigated.

"Sussex Police is supporting the airport in seeking to locate the drone and its operator and to ensure the safety of the travelling public and all those in and around the airport."

The sighting was reportedly at about 5.10pm.

Around 120,000 people were affected during the disruptions.

