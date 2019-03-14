Gate at Hastings farm 'severely damaged' by truck

A field gate to a farm in Hastings was left 'severely damaged' after a truck attempted to smash it down, according to police.

Police believe the truck may have been attempting to fly tip in the field in Rock Lane - but was unable to get into the field.

The gate was severely damaged in the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

