Gastro pub is at the heart of new regeneration project in Silverhill

A popular St Leonards pub is set to enjoy a new lease of life at the centre of a new regeneration project.

The former Welcome Stranger Pub in Sedlescombe Road North, Silverhill, St Leonards, was acquired by Hastings based property company Lets2Share in May 2017.

The refurbished community gastro pub, re-named The Welcome, opened very shortly after in July. Construction works to the upper parts are now almost complete and once finished, will provide 15 new shared-home bedrooms.

Matthew Bates, a Director of Lets2Share responsible for Acquisitions, Investment and Development, explained: “Our passion is turning unloved buildings and wasted spaces into new homes, retail areas, leisure and hospitality venues.”

“Since 2015 we have invested around £8M into Hastings and the local area to provide over 100 new homes ideally suited to professionals, key workers and academics.

“We believe in creating sustainable urban regeneration and work closely with our community to provide true value – the cost of living with us can be up to 30% lower than the traditional renting route.”

Claire Woolford, Manager of Lets2Share, added: “We have ten rooms still available, some en-suite, and really look forward to meeting anybody that might like to look around.”

For more information call or visit the company’s website www.lets2share.co.uk.

The Welcome Stranger was run for many years by John Taylor, a much loved local landlord who died in 2009.

