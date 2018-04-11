Gardens in Hastings and Rother will open for St Michael’s Hospice

St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden 2018 season is just around the corner. It starts with a visit to eight beautiful gardens in Winchelsea on Tuesday May 1.

These beautiful gardens boast herbaceous boarders, strawberry trees, Victorian rockery, fantastic water features and superb views towards the sea and Rye.

Last year an incredible 82 gardens across Hastings and Rother opened and celebrated the Hospice’s 30th anniversary and 25 years of Open Gardens, raising over £36,000 for the Hospice.

The gardens span the breadth of Hastings and Rother, and this year 40 gardens will be opened for the 2018 season, with a total of 14 days in the calendar from May to August.

Locations this year include Winchelsea, Etchingham, Benenden, Westfield, Northiam, Udimore, Hastings Old Town, Fairlight, Hooe, Battle, Rolvenden, Brightling and Mountfield.

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser Felicity James said: “We are incredibly grateful to all the garden owners that work so hard to present some wonderful gardens for our visitors to view. There are many fantastic gardens opening in 2018 and we look forward to seeing our supporters enjoy them.”

A delicious selection of refreshments will be served each week, and a fantastic range of stalls selling pre-loved items from the Hospice Retail team and the ever popular plant stall will return, where space permits.

For full details about this year’s Open Gardens, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens.

