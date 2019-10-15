Future of open space in Hastings secured as land is transferred to council

An open space in Ore Valley will have its future protected as the land is transferred to Hastings Borough Council.

The council is accepting the transfer of the protected open space land from SeaSpace.

This land had originally been purchased as part of land acquisitions for development but had always been intended for use as protected open space.

The council will now do some initial repairs and maintenance, following which it will look for a community trust or similar organisation who could take on the long-term management of the land, as was intended when the land was first earmarked as protected open space.

Cllr Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “This land includes two important open spaces. One has a large badger sett and deep ponds that were once used to refill steam engines.

“Together, they’re the largest open space in the Ore Valley. The other includes paths through woodland already maintained by volunteers, with views across the Ore Valley.

“I am very pleased that after 15 years, the long-term future of this land can finally be secured, using the money we set aside right back when the land was first put forward as protected open space.

“I’m also keen that future ownership and management arrangements protect as far as possible from the land ever being sold on.”

Cllr Maya Evans, lead councillor for climate change, biodiversity and sustainable development, added: “This is a wonderful space that will be preserved and enjoyed by the town, protecting the green space and the wildlife there.

“Urban wildernesses are a good way of supporting biodiversity; earlier this month the National Biodiversity Network estimated that 1/7 species of plant, fungi and insects are at risk of disappearing in the UK, destruction of habitat being one of the main causes.

“Hastings Borough Council has preserved this area for nature to flourish, which is also an intrinsic part of tackling climate change.”