Fundraising Dinner and Auction of Promises

A charity dinner and auction will be held at the Powder Mills Hotel, Battle, on April 20.

The Friends of the East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People (ESAB) are organising the fundraising event. ESAB helps blind or partially sighted in East Sussex to increase their independence, confidence and wellbeing as well as promoting the understanding of sight loss in local communities.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Peter Field, will host the black-tie dinner which includes a three-course meal, entertainment by magician and funny man Bertie Pearce (a former winner of the Magic Circle’s Carlton Comedy Award) and an Auction of Promises. A wealth of fantastic lots will go under the hammer, including tickets for Glyndebourne, a magnificent fully furnished handmade doll’s house, a morning on the Cheltenham gallops with top national hunt trainer Kim Bailey, and a Virgin Hot Air Balloon ride for two.

Organiser Shirley Price, Chairman of the Friends of ESAB, said: “Having Bertie along will help to make it a magic evening in every respect. Hopefully he’ll be able to help us conjure up some terrific bids for the marvellous items we’ll be auctioning.” Tables £360 for eight people, £450 for ten, individual tickets £45 each. To book call 01323 833942, email: shirley@shirleyprice.me.uk