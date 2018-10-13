Fun Halloween Pumpkin Hunt in Hastings will help support children’s hospice

Children will be able to hunt for pumpkins at Butlers Gap in Hastings Old Town in a Halloween event which will raise vital funds for Demelza House children’s hospice.

The hospice has teamed up with Spec Savers to stage the event.

The Halloween Pumpkin Hunt, on October 26, is open to children aged 3-11 and costs just £5 to join. Grown ups are free, under 3s are too, but will not be able to collect goodies. If you want your under 3 to collect a map and treats, please register them for a full child ticket.

Children will be given their own Pumpkin Passport to get stamped and will receive treats at stops along the route. Dress up in your most original Halloween costumes for the chance to win a fantastic family prize.

Individual fancy dress winners from each of our Halloween Pumpkin Hunt locations will be entered into the Grand Pumpkin fancy dress costume competition for the chance to win a Merlin Family Pass worth up to £1,000, kindly donated by our corporate partner Active International.

If you have any questions, please contact eventbookings@demelza.org.uk.

Demelza provides specialist care and emotional support for children with terminal conditions and their loved ones, in East Sussex so they can enjoy time together as family. Visit www.demelza.org.uk.

See also: Youngsters are proud of their amazing pumpkin crop