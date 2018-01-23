Fun, free, wild bird workshop will be a feather in your child’s cap

Get the kids off the couch this weekend and take them along to a series of fun, free wild bird workshops at Pets at Home, to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

Pets at Home, Ravenside, Bexhill are hosting a series of My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops this Friday and Saturday (January 27 & 28). The event is set to educate the next generation of animal lovers on how to care responsibly for their flying friends and equip attendees with all the tools they need to care for local birds and wildlife.

The workshops will cover how to help birds survive the colder months, how and what to feed them and how human behaviour can negatively affect the wildlife around us. There will also be fun games and activities to get everyone involved.

Children will also be able to learn how to recognise which bird is which, and ways to attract certain species of birds to their gardens and local outdoor spaces.

Pets at Home are also supporting the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Wild Challenge, a scheme with wildlife and nature based activities for children to get involved with. By completing the in-store Wild Bird workshop, they’re able to tick off one of the challenges and will receive a certificate recognising the achievement.

Pets at Home colleagues will provide friendly expertise, helping ensure children learn everything they can to help wild birds while having fun.

For more information or to book a spot for your child at the free workshops, visit: www.petsathome.com/workshops.