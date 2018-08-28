Fun for all at St Michael’s summer fayre this Saturday

The annual St Michael’s Hospice Grand Summer Fayre will be held this Saturday (September 1) 10.15–12.30pm.

Organised by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, the event offers a wealth if fun for all ages.

Entertainment includes performances from The Wacky Band and Tornado Twirl Stars.

Stalls will sell a variety of items, including homemade cakes, tombolas, homeware, clothes and toys.

A Summer Grand Draw has a first 1st prize of £250. Refreshments will also be available.

Felicity James, community fundraiser at the hospice said: “We encourage everyone to come along to our Grand Summer Fayre, held in aid of the hospice. We thank the support group for all their hard work- they really do an amazing job.” Visit: http://stmichaelshospice.com