Friends of Conquest Summer Fete success

The Friends of Conquest Hospital raised an amazing £3,000 with their summer Fete last Saturday.

The event was a great success despite competing with England’s World Cup Quarter Final against Sweden.

A small marquee was made into a outdoor TV room so that people could keep up with the score during the fete.

Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden declares the Conquest Hospital Summer Fete open on a glorious summers day in Markwick Gardens St Leonards.

He was joined later by Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

Fete-goers were treated to a spectacular afternoon of entertainment put on by Hastings Tornado Twirler Stars, Acromax Gymnastics Club, Musicians Benjamin Davis and Vicky Lynn, 1066 Falconry, Uncle Bumble, The Rock Choir and much more.

It was a glorious summers day and Mayor Nigel thanked all the stall holders and entertainers for giving up their time to put on such a wonderful and enjoyable event.

The annual Fete raises funds for the Friends of Conquest Hospital who purchase additional medical equipment and services for the Conquest Hospital.

Recently the Friends raised enough money to buy an £1m MRI Scanner, £100k for Cardiology equipment as well as supporting the ongoing music programme, the mobile shopping ward trolleys and recently the refurbishment of the 20+ courtyards at the hospital enjoyed by patients, staff and visitors alike.

Bill Hamilton, Chairman of the Friends thanked Nigel and the crowds for coming along for making it such a successful day, that would bring in some welcome new funds.

If you would like to join the Friends of the Conquest find out more about what they do, or donate you can visit their Website at www.conquestlof.org.uk or contact them at their Friends Shop, Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards on Sea Tn37 7RD.

