Fresh appeal for witnesses to car and motorcycle collision in St Leonards

Officers investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle in St Leonards have made a fresh appeal for any witnesses or others with information to come forward.

The crash occurred on Sunday, April 22 at the junction of Filsham Road and St Vincent Road, near West St Leonards station, just minutes before 3pm.

Police said it involved a black Suzuki GSF600 motorcycle and a black Lexus saloon car.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from St Leonards, sustained serious leg injuries. The car driver, a 58-year-old woman also from St Leonards, was unhurt.

Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened but has yet to contact police, anyone who saw either vehicle being driven shortly before the crash, or motorists who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone able to assist is asked to contact Sussex Police online or to phone 101, quoting Operation Mamba.