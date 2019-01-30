Freezing temporary accommodation ‘made toddler sick’

A father says he and his toddler son were left ill after they were placed in ‘freezing’ temporary accommodation with no hot water, a broken radiator and ‘blown’ window panes.

Todd Bainbridge said he was diagnosed with a chest infection and his two year son with a viral infection just days after they were moved into the apartment in Church Road, blaming the ‘dreadful’ conditions at the property.

Speaking about his son, Todd said: “The doctor said he is putting it down to the environment he was put in.

“Because he’s quite young, it’s easy for him to catch things like this.”

The pair had been living with Todd’s mother after he became the full-time carer for his son eight months ago.

But the situation was unable to continue, so he turned to Hastings Borough Council for help.

Todd said: “They said there was no temporary accommodation in Hastings, so they had moved us into a hotel in Eastbourne on January 22.

“There was constant screaming and shouting there. One woman was shouting that she had been raped.”

Three days later, Todd and his son were moved to the apartment.

He said: “I was quite excited to go to the apartment.

“But I would have rather stayed in the hotel with all the screaming and shouting because at least it was warm.”

Todd added: “I kept my boy wrapped up in two duvets and a blanket just to keep warm.

“I have woken up at 3 or 4am with my teeth chattering because of how cold it is.

“It’s dreadful.”

Todd said other problems with the apartment included trip hazards at the top of the stairs, broken banisters, unsecured cupboards, a kettle with no plug, rusty and dirty pans and an old cigarette end left in the kitchen.

He said: “I turned to the council for help and what I got was a disgrace of a place.”

Todd added: “The landlord told me it’s not that bad and how he was proactive and tries to resolve matters.

“I said it’s not acceptable for anyone to live like that.

“All they did was drop round a little fan heater and replace the kettle.”

Todd and his son have since been moved to a temporary apartment in Old London Road, which Todd described as ‘five star’ in comparison.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Mr Bainbridge moved into the flat on Friday January 25.

“Mr Bainbridge initially dealt with the landlord over the weekend who tried to resolve the issues raised.

“Mr Bainbridge asked to be moved to alternative accommodation on Monday January 28, and this was agreed the same day.

“The council will not be placing other clients in the accommodation until it has been inspected, and any outstanding issues resolved.”