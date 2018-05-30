Free theatre festival comes to town

Bexhill’s ever increasing social calendar takes centre stage yet again this weekend with a new free street theatre festival.

Aptly named Streets of Bexhill the street theatre festival will take place in Devonshire Road and Devonshire Square this Saturday (June 2), 12noon-4pm.

Suitable for all ages, the festival is organised by 18 Hours Events and Education, with support from the Arts Council and Rother District Council.

Hot on the heels of recent performances in Battle, the free festivals brings top notch street performers and entertainers to public spaces.

This weekend’s production includes the outrageously funny L’Hotel by Circo Rum Ba Ba. The ‘smallest hotel in the world’ ushers in guests with a hilarious blend of slapstick, circus and disguise; the kit-bags loading a giant, travelling mule open to reveal magical miniature puppet shows in Kit and Caboodle by Thingumajig Theatre; and, get ready for Granny Turismo - the world’s first (and only) Shopping Trolley Dance Display Team! When these girls arrive on their suped-up shopping trolleys, everybody knows about it. Plus Dolly Delicious Stilt Walker and drumming from the spectacular Section 5 drummers.

Mandy Curtis, of 18 Hours, the local production company who have supported the festival with funding applications and production, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Streets of Bexhill to life. The event brings some of the country’s very best street performers to Bexhill for everyone to enjoy for free.’

For more information, look out for the Streets of Bexhill leaflet or visit the website at: http://18hours.org.uk/streets-of-battle-bexhill-2018

