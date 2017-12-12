Free Stade Saturdays will continue

Hastings spectacular cultural calendar is all set for the new year following the announcement that the Stade Saturdays programme of free music and performance will continue.

Hastings Borough Council (HBC) confirmed that it plans to continue the Stade Saturdays programme for an eighth successive year. The weekly events on the Stade Open Space run June-October and Cllr Kim Forward, lead member for culture says HBC are delighted to be able to provide the programme of wonderful varied events in 2018. “These free outdoor performances and concerts are much loved by residents and visitors alike,” she said. “They help bring our community together and our seafront alive.”

Platzak performing at one of the Stade Saturdays in 2017 SUS-171212-102126001

More than 11,000 people attended Stade Saturday events in 2017. Highlights included Liane Carroll’s opening concert for the Hastings Jazz and Blues Festival, ÓcabrazÓka’s Brazilian celebration of food, music, drumming and dance, the LaDinamo funky bike band who visited from Barcelona, and Le Cirque du Platzak with their unusual combination of lawnmowers, lettuces, staplers and rough folk music.

Cllr Forward added: “This year all the musical concerts were by Hastings-based artists, reflecting the excellent quality of music in the borough. Vocalist and composer Gwyneth Herbert and folk rock band Skinny Lister both braved particularly English weather to produce sets as fine as anything ever seen on the Stade.”

Next summer’s programme will be confirmed in Spring 2018. Visit: www.hastings.gov.uk/content/arts_culture/pdfs/stadesat