Free puppet workshops in Hastings will allow children and families to make fairytale characters

Free puppet making sessions for children and families are taking place at Ore in November.

The first is being held at the Bridge Community Centre, Priory Road, on Saturday November 3.

Puppet Workshop 1 SUS-181030-104938001

Called ‘A Day to Remember’, it will offer participants the chance to get a real taste of puppet theatre in action, and to create puppets and performances of their own.

Puppet chef Danny Fishbone will welcome children and friends to a taster example of his cooking genius before children get going on making puppet chefs of their own and designing some pre-Christmas dinners. Fun is definitely on the menu.

The following day (Sunday November 4) another puppet making scheme for children starts at the Ore Community Centre.

The Big Bad Wolf will happen on three consecutive Sundays in November and children can make fairy tale and pantomime characters to be displayed in the shops in Ore in the run-up to Christmas. Booking is advisable as spaces are limited.

These two schemes have been supported by local funding.

TheatreRotto were delighted to have been awarded a Building Stronger Communities grant from the ESCC.

The grant supported three events in different settings for seniors and children with English as a second language and will culminate in this all-round family event at The Bridge Community Centre on November 3.

The company visited Park Beck Care Home in St Leonards and had a really active day with senior residents of all abilities making and operating their own puppets within a theatre stage set-up.

Activities co-ordinator Michelle Holmes said: “This was “a lovely afternoon, engaging and enjoyable. Our residents were very responsive.”

The second event was held at St Michael’s Hospice on September 29 and the puppeteers were delighted to work alongside children and families from the Hastings Buddy Scheme.

This volunteer scheme, set up just a year ago, befriends families coming to Hastings through the Syrian Resettlement Project.

It offers all kinds of help including recreational activities, help with language and the crucial basics required for being in a new country.

The final event at The Bridge will be open to the general public from 2pm - 4pm on November 3.

The Big Bad Wolf Series, on November 4, 11 and 18, also runs from 2pm - 4pm and is supported by Big Local North East Hastings.

More details available from info@theatrerotto.co.uk, Facebook @TheatreRotto.

