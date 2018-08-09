Free pier film screenings to raise funds for homeless charity

Two classic movies will be screened on Hastings Pier to raise money for The Seaview Project.

The Greatest Showman will be showing at 8.15pm on Friday, August 24, and Jaws will be shown the following evening (August 25) at the same time.

The screenings are free, but guests will be invited to make a donation to The Seaview Project, which helps the homeless in town.

The screenings are being presented by Knight & Knoxley Estate Agents, with the support of pier owner, Sheik Abid Gulzar.

There are 500 tickets available for each film, and Hastings residents can get them for free via https://thelittleboxoffice.com/skylightcinema/event/view/86998.

Seating is available on the pier deck stairs, although guests are welcome to bring blankets, cushions or collapsible chairs.

Email nat@knightandknoxley.com for more details.