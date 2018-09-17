Free life skills course in St Leonards on Sea to help those in hardship and improve well-being

Local residents on a low income in need of help to get their finances in order and improve well-being have the opportunity to take part in a free life skills course.

Charity, Christians Against Poverty (CAP) will be holding an eight week Life Skills course at Calvary Chapel, Duke Road, St Leonards commencing on Monday, October 1, at 10.30am.

Denise Mulligan from Calvary Chapel says if money is a source of stress the course will boost well-being and might be an answer to your prayers.

“This new eight-week course provides confidence and training in decision-making skills to live well, look after yourself and feel positive, even on a low income,” she said.

“CAP Life Skills is a series of friendly, relaxed sessions. We’ll be looking at lifting the pressure to spend, and sharing some great practical tips to help take control of money and make it go further.

“We’ll also be running a session on making good food so we can help our families stay healthy on a budget. Towards the end of the course, we’ll spend some time on helping relationships – as these have a big impact on how we treat our finances. Most of all, it will be time to share what works and what doesn’t, both as a group and one-to-one, and give each other encouragement to do things better.”

Established 20 years ago CAP gives free help to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background. It offers a range of help to tens of thousands of people in hardship across the UK every year.

For more information on CAP or the course call 07960 230739 or email Denisemulligan@capuk.org

