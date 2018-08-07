Free help for disabled people in Hastings and Rother to help improve quality of life

Remap, a national charity that makes bespoke equipment for disabled people that cannot be obtained elsewhere, is offering its services to the local area and wants to hear from anyone who may need their help

Robin Lulham, Chairman of the East Sussex group, said:

“I am keen to raise the profile of Remap so that as many people as possible benefit from the service, which is provided free of charge.

“We help disabled people achieve independence and a better quality of life by designing and making equipment for their specific needs.

“It works through local groups of skilled volunteers and comes in many forms - from simple adaptations of handrails in a bathroom, to more complex equipment involving modern technology.

“If you think you or someone you know could be helped by Remap call 07568 482064 or visit Remap.org.uk.”

