Free energy advice could save local people hundreds of pounds

Citizens Advice 1066 will be helping people in Hastings and St Leonards slash their energy bills by up to £300 as part of a series of special events for Big Energy Saving Week, which starts on Monday January 22.

The nationwide campaign, run by Energy Saving Trust, Citizens Advice and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will help households reduce their energy bills by offering advice and information.

Volunteers and staff from Citizens Advice will be on hand, at a number of organised events, to provide people with the latest advice, and demonstrate how simple switching can be – and how the Energy Switch Guarantee offers peace of mind throughout the process.

Tracy Dighton, from Citizens Advice 1066, said: “We want to help as many local residents as possible in coping with energy bills, getting the right benefits and other energy related help such as an assessment to help them make their homes more energy efficient or being able to read a smart meter.

“There will be a number of opportunities to meet our volunteers during the Week.

“We will be having special sessions where people can bring their bills in for a check. We’ll also be out in the community at local venues such as nurseries or in the Town Hall.

“We’re working with Energise Sussex Coast and will be doing a ‘Heat Walk’ around St Leonards looking at different kinds of buildings with a thermal camera that shows how much heat is being lost from eg the roof or single glazed windows.”

Special sessions and events, offering advice, take place at Citizens Advice 1066, at Renaissance House, London Road, St Leonards, on Monday 22, from 9am -12.30pm and from 7pm - 8pm; then at the Town Hall in Hastings town centre on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24, from 10am - 12pm.

There is also a session on Wednesday 24 at the Seaview Centre, Hatherley Road, St Leonards, from 10am - 12pm and at Christchurch Hall, Old London Road, Ore, on Thursday 25 from 10am - 12pm.

There is a session on Friday 26 at the Fellowship of St Nicholas Centre, 66, London Road, St Leonards, and a final session at 1066 Citizens Advice, London Road, St Leonards, on Saturday 28 from 10am - 11am.

Philip Sellwood, Chief Executive, Energy Saving Trust, said: “Only 17% of people in the South East switched energy supplier last year, despite the savings possible. During Big Energy Saving Week we will be sharing the simple tips and advice people can make to reduce their energy costs every day.”

Gillian Guy, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Checking your energy tariff and switching to a cheaper deal is one of the quickest and easiest ways to cut your bills.

“We know people who stay with the same energy supplier often pay hundreds of pounds more a year for the same gas and electricity. It is too often the most vulnerable and those with the lowest incomes who pay the highest prices for their energy.”

Tracy Dighton said: “‘Many people are finding it hard to cope with their energy bills. Our volunteers can help people stay warmer by lowering bills through helping find discounts and savings.

“They also have lots of tips on how to keep warm and can refer people into the Winter Home Check Service for an assessment on what measures could make their home warmer. Anyone is welcome to come and get the help.”

For free advice on switching energy supplier call Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or log on to www.citizensadvice.org.uk. To see how much you could save on your energy bill, the Citizens Advice price comparison tool can be found at energycompare.citizensadvice.org.uk.

