Free creativity club for kids takes a different approach to being arty

A new, free after-school creativity club, launched last year, is inviting local primary school children to join them.

The club, based at Holy Trinity church (HTH) Robertson Street, Hastings is called Maker’s Den.

Club leader and Kids’ Pastor, Elle Risbridger says the club takes a fresh and different approach to getting arty and discovering new things. “Maker’s Den is an after-school club designed for primary school children in Years 1 to 6, to explore their creativity and learn new skills while having fun, making friends, and developing their passions,” she said.

“We launched the club in the autumn last year. It runs on a Thursday during term-time, 4-5pm.

“Each week we have several art-based projects and experiments peppered with games and opportunities for the children to share their masterpieces. For example, the kids made glitter slime followed by marbled planet playing with paint and oil painting, and they also did some wax resist workshops.

“As a church we are passionate about the local community. Being ‘a church for the non-religious’ is part of the vision at HTH. We want to reach out to the wider community, to those who go to church and those who don’t, all are welcome.

“The group is completely free, including materials and snacks. It is designed for children to engage with different creative media and activities, whilst learning and growing amongst friends. Some parents drop them off and pop into the local shops, whilst others take the chance to relax over a coffee and socialise with each other.

“The Maker’s Den team have a lot of experience in running activities for children and young people, all are DBS checked and they bring a wealth of personal expertise in the areas of visual art, spoken word and photography.

“The name of our club reflects our exploration of creativity and the safety of the environment - somewhere children can feel secure and have ownership of their space. And, also to express God’s creativity. The core team are all Christians. We pray for the group before opening the doors. We don’t specifically teach Christianity at the club, but we do have high standards of respect for each other and encourage everyone to have a voice.”

Visit: www.facebook.com/makersden