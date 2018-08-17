Free course will give local people the skills to cook on a budget

A project which teaches people to cook delicious, healthy, meals for as little as £1 starts its sixth course at Ore Community Centre on September 3.

Bags of Taste is a not for profit organisation that has changed the way cookery classes are delivered by working with people in, or at risk of, food poverty to improve their diets, by teaching them to cook great recipes costing less than £1 a portion.

Cooking on a Budget SUS-180817-073914001

The hands on lessons run for four weeks at a time and are completely free to anyone wishing to join.

Participants learn recipes that are cheap to make, exciting and complex to eat as well as being healthy. Eating delicious food doesn’t mean having to use the most expensive ingredients or cooking for hours on end. Classes show students where to find healthy, inexpensive ingredients and give tips on food waste. After everyone has cooked and eaten together they provide a bag with everything they need to recreate the meals for four people again at home.

Bags of Taste had been running in London for some years and expanded to Hastings where Savannah Karr is currently running a course at Ore Community Centre.

Savannah said: “Our model is really a positive intervention which has proven to result in exceptional long term behaviour change, with the added bonus of reducing household debt significantly. “If you know of anyone who would benefit from either volunteering or participating as a student then they can get in touch with me sav@bagsoftaste.org or 07880926231.”

See also: Free courses help people cook amazing meals on a strict budget



