Free Coffee Morning for seniors in local area

There’s an opportunity for over 50’s who are fed up with the cold, rainy month of January to get out to a friendly free event and meet new friends.

The event is the first of the year’s monthly coffee mornings held by Hastings and St Leonards Seniors Forum (HSSF) held at the Friends Meeting House, South Terrace, Hastings on Tuesday, January 30, 10.30am-12noon.

The coffee morning is organised by the forum’s busy Quality of Life committee which is always looking for new members to join them and help. Ann Fergy, publicity officer for HSSF says the coffee mornings are a fun social event: “There will be free tea and coffee plus biscuits, of course, and often a small stall or two with books at a give away price and sometimes homemade cakes!”

For more details visit: http://www.hssf.org.uk