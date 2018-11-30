Free Christmas Party for Hastings children thanks to generous Winkle Club

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas when Hastings Winkle Club holds its annual Children’s Free Christmas Party on Saturday Decmber 8.

It takes place at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association Function Room, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

Local Children aged 4 to 8 years of age may attend but the event is limited to eighty children and entry, which is free, is by ticket only.

It will start with the usual procession of all children attending from Winkle Island at 2pm, weather permitting.

Pots and pans will be provided so the children can make as much noise as they like, accompanied by drummers along Rock-a-Nore Road, past the Sea Life Centre and down the Winch Road to the venue.

Entertainment will be provided by Wriggles and Giggles who were so popular last year.

Father Christmas will be in attendance to hand out Goodie Bags after the sit-down tea.

Event organsier Pauline Lindsay said: “Last year was so successful we will be keeping to the same format. The Children really enjoyed their selves and were reluctant to leave.

“There are only eighty tickets and as we were oversubscribed last year you should get yours soon. They are available from the Anchor, George Street, The Fishermen’s Museum and Deeday’s Yard, Courthouse Street.”

