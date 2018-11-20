Fox sneaks into Sussex station for a snooze on the tracks

This week's chilly weather has forced one furry creature to seek shelter in a Sussex railway station this morning (Tuesday November 20).

A fox was seen taking a nap on the tracks behind the buffer stop of Platform 3 at Brighton.

A fox sneaked into Brighton railway station to take a nap this morning

The mammal may have sneaked in when no trains were running overnight and took a fancy to the sheltered spot.

Just before the 8am service to Portsmouth and Southsea rolled on to the platform station staff were alerted to the fox's presence in the station.

Animal experts were contacted so the fox could be safely moved out of the station.

Southern later said on Twitter the fox had disappeared but station staff were keeping an eye out for it.

