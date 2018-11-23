Four taken to hospital after Hastings fire

Several people were taken to hospital following a fire this afternoon (Friday, November 23).

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) said four appliances, along with an Aerial Ladder Platform, were sent to Wellington Square at just after 1.30pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one main hose reel jet and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire in the basement of the five floor building.

ESFRS said four women were treated at the scene, after breathing in smoke, and have since been taken to hospital.

The incident has now been scaled back to two appliances and one Aerial Ladder Platform.

An investigation has been carried out and the cause found to be accidental.