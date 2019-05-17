Four killed as Sussex Airport-based plane crashes near Dubai International Airport

Four people have been killed after a plane owned by a Sussex company crashed in Dubai, the BBC has reported.

According to the BBC, three Britons and a South African tragically lost their lives around three miles south of Dubai International Airport last night (May 16).

The report said the small DA42 plane was owned by Flight Calibration Services Limited, a company based out of Shoreham Airport.

It came down at around 7.30pm local time, according to local media reports – 4.30pm GMT.

Flight Calibration Services Limited was hired by US company Honeywell to carry out work on navigation aids, such as radars and landing systems, at the airport, according to the BBC.

The identities and localities of the four victims has not yet been made clear, but the Foreign Office has confirmed the incident.

A spokesman said: “We are working closely with the Emirati authorities following reports of a small aircraft crash in Dubai.”

Flight Calibration Services Limited and Honeywell have been approached for further comment.