Four Hastings neighbours scoop lottery prize

Four people in Hastings headed into March with a spring in their step after waking up to the news that they have scooped a £1,000 cash prize each.

The Fairlight Road neighbours landed the lovely sum when their lucky postcode, TN35 5EA, was announced as a Daily Prize winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Sending her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I’m over the moon for everyone who has picked up a prize today in Hastings – what a brilliant start to the weekend. I hope they treat themselves to something special with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £393 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally. This draw was promoted by Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding is in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.

Read more:

Calls to make Fairlight road safer after bus and truck collide outside Hastings

World Book Day 2019: Pictures from across Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle

Hastings Primark: Excited shoppers flock to opening of new store