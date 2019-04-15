Forty year old Hastings woman was in possession of heroin and crack cocaine

A Hastings woman has been fined for being in possession of Class A drugs according to a court document.

Vicky Boorman, 40, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to two charges of being in possession of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of crack cocaine when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on March 27.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

The offences took place at Hastings on January 30. She was fined £130.

