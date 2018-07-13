Former West Ham star Marlon is ambassador for the Food Mission

Premiere League football star Marlon Harewood is the latest to lend his support and backing to a local charity which helps feed homeless and needy people.

Marlon Harewood, who played top flight football with West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolves and Nottingham Forest has become the newest ambassador for Dom’s Food Mission.

He joins former Newcasle United and England star Rob Lee, who is also an ambassador.

Food Mission founder Dom Warren said: “Marlon is standing side by side with us ready to continue the great work of the mission.

“I could instantly see the mind set from Marlon and the huge heart that followed. We gained a instant friendship and the same goals to help less fortunate people was clear to see.

“He can really help us make a difference. “

The Food Mission saves surplus food from going to waste by using it to feed those in need.

It currently feeds more than 4,000 people a month.

Dom Warren set up the project 20 months ago with his wife Alex and it has gone from strength to strength. The couple started with a Facebook group of 50 people, collecting donations in car parks.

Slowly but surely people were noticing the cause and ‘Dom’s Food Mission’ was contacted by the local Salvation Army inquiring if any food donations were available? This formed a great relationship between both parties, which lead to an increase of support to the local community.

Now the charity boasts two vans, a team of volunteers and partnerships with a number of supermarkets and food suppliers in the area, including Asda and Marks and Spencer.

Local football club Hastings United named Dom’s Food Mission as main charity partner for the 2018/19 season.

Dom’s Food Mission has won several awards including Services to the Community and the 24/7 legend award.

The charity’s Facebook group currently has 3,800 members and is still growing in numbers.

For more information on the charity and the work it does visit the website website www.domsfoodmission.com.